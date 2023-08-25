Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) lose race to the exponential rise of Pomerdoge (POMD)

The crypto market has matured in recent years, and so are the investors. Now, investors prefer long-term stable projects to short-term riskier tokens. Recently, Pomerdoge launched its presale, which became a massive hit in no time.

It has amassed over $1.38 million in the first few weeks, with more to come. Even several Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) investors are shedding their tokens to invest early in Pomerdoge.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) will relaunch Shibarium, following the first attempt suffering a network outage.

Cardano (ADA) has recorded 500 development activities.

Pomerdoge has raised more than $1.38 million during the ongoing presale.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) to reopen Shibarium to public

As the first attempt at the Shibarum mainnet launch was marred by network issues, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has announced its relaunch. According to Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) key developer, Shytoshi Kusama, Shibarium is “ready to reopen to the public.”Earlier, Shiba Inu (SHIB) developers clarified that unprecedented demand for Shibarium had crashed the Layer-2 network solution’s mainnet launch. Notably, the network crash of Shibarium raised questions about Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) scalability.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) trading price is hovering at $0.00000814, following a decline of 19% in the past week.

Cardano (ADA) sees rise in development activity but price falls

Although Cardano (ADA) is facing challenges on the price chart, it is performing well in some key growth metrics. As per the latest data from Santiment, Cardano (ADA) has become the blockchain with the most significant development activity.

The data revealed that Cardano (ADA) recorded more than 500 development activities in the past 30 days. However, despite an increase in development activity, Cardano’s (ADA) price has failed to take off. In the last month, Cardano (ADA) has suffered a drop of 18% in its market value. Currently, Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.25.

Pomerdoge (POMD) pushes market towards bull run

The latest market reports suggest that the revenue of the blockchain gaming industry will surge at a convincing CAGR of over 70% in the next four years. Pomerdoge has altered the blockchain gaming landscape by building a soon-to-be-launched P2E (play-2-earn) meme coin. There is a massive demand for the project, which has raised more than $1.2 million within two weeks of its presale launch.

Take a look at our current competition within our telegram group where 3 users will each win $5,000 each in POMD tokenshttps://t.co/B9zhnIQa6C Be there or be square pic.twitter.com/iw2BMK01Wt — Pomerdoge (@pomerdoge) August 23, 2023

The project has shared details of its upcoming Pomergame, which is a new P2E game with a range of features. The game will assist players in earning money while playing the game. They can also build characters and create custom in-game items to upgrade their avatars to elite statuses. Meanwhile, if gamers own a gold-status Pomer, they can trade or sell in-game items with other members. Trading, selling, or buying of all in-game assets will occur at Pomerplace.

The platform’s presale has made massive gains during its ongoing stage 1. POMD token’s buying price has increased to $0.009 from $0.007. As per projections, the market value of POMD tokens can soar by 17x during the presale phase. After the conclusion of the presale, the tokens will become available on Uniswap.

Presale token owners can also win weekly giveaways worth $150,000, including a $50,000 mega Pomer prize. You can also participate in this giveaway by interacting with the team of Pomerdoge on Telegram or Twitter.

