Arts at the fore of Larnaca event

Pushing to be the cultural capital of Europe in 2030, the coastal town is set to celebrate at the start of September finds ELENI PHILIPPOU
As September arrives, the team behind Larnaca 2030 is getting ready to bring together local artists, 25 of them to be exact, and the public in an event all about Visual Rhythms. To celebrate the arts and showcase local talent, the event at Zouhouri Square on September 2 will be a collective artistic action combining different forms of creative expression. Visual arts, interactive games, poetry and music workshops and live music performances will take place for free throughout the evening.
The event will open with an open-air art exhibition titled Visual Rhythms presented by EVOHK artist-run space. Open from 5pm to 1am, the showcase will present works of painting and sculpture by a number of artists (Stavroula Gregoriou, Christos Drakos, Elpida Matsentidou, Alexander Dadaev, Rona Mikellidou and Eirene Constantinou).
Also happening at 5pm is a two-hour collaborative painting workshop by two visual artists who will join forces to co-create a design. From 5pm to 7pm, Stelios Tzivas and Sebastian Koukkides will be working in public to create a piece that draws inspiration from the intricate patterns and shapes found within Larnaca’s cityscape and its rich archaeological heritage.
Later on, at 7pm, a traditional games workshop for children with Theodora Andreou will teach youngsters local games typically enjoyed during Cypriot celebrations and festivals. One more activity for children will follow at 8pm as artists Irene and Maria Hadjisophokleous show children aged six to eight different cultures through rhythm and movement
An open poetry workshop is also part of the agenda at which participants are encouraged to create poems on the spot with Larnaca at the forefront. Just pen and paper are needed, guidance and inspiration will be given by the facilitator Maria Kouvarou. Adding more rhythm to the evening is a percussion and light art workshop, led by Maria Kramvi and Eirene Constantinou, to inspire participants to create their own sonic rhythms and melodies as part of a collective action
Post-workshops it will be time for music. Two live concerts by local bands will wrap up Saturday’s activities. First up, TafLak will perform at 10pm with Andreas Georgiou, Encarnita Io, Stavros Loizias, Loukia Lazarou, Dimitris Ioannou and Alexandros Komodromos taking the stage. Then at 11.30pm, the Kontovourkis & Co. Act (Michalis Kontovourkis, Panayiota Kontovourki, Stephanos Eliopoulos, Nikolas Fournaris, Mike Nicolaou and Duncan McCowan) will bring more tunes to the Larnaca square to conclude a packed day.
Art workshops for children and adults, an exhibition and live music. Organized by Larnaka 2030. September 2. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 5pm-1am. [email protected]naka2030.eu