August 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainBusinessInternational

Britain’s John Lewis to recruit for 10,000 jobs

By Reuters News Service060
john lewis

British retailer the John Lewis Partnership said on Friday it is recruiting for more than 10,000 jobs over the coming months – 1,700 permanent positions and over 8,400 seasonal roles.

The employee-owned partnership trades from 34 John Lewis department stores and a chain of 329 Waitrose food stores.

It wants over 2,900 seasonal workers for the department stores and over 2,800 for Waitrose, plus a further 2,700 workers for its warehouses and to deliver goods.

Britain’s labour market has been tight over the last year but is showing some signs of cooling. However, official data published earlier this month showed basic wages hit a new record growth rate.

The John Lewis Partnership, which reported a 234 million pound loss in its 2022-23 year, is halfway through a five-year recovery plan and has said it may seek external investment.

Related Posts

Restoring sight to the blind with cutting-edge brain implants

CM Guest Columnist

Nike shareholders push for more reporting on pay equity

Reuters News Service

Hundreds join largest Loch Ness monster hunt in 50 years in Scotland

Reuters News Service

How Villas2Let saved our Cyprus summer holiday

CyprusMail

Conservative UK lawmaker formally quits with scathing attack on PM Sunak

Reuters News Service

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign