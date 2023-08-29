September spectacular

ELENI PHILIPPOU takes an overview of the festivals on the horizon, even though the summer is largely behind us

A new month awaits, bringing with it events that celebrate local culture, gastronomy, music and communities. With the summer spirit still very much present in September, next month’s festivals beat the back-to-school/work blues. Fear not, festivalgoers; there are still plenty of good reasons to venture out as the island’s annual fiestas make their long-awaited comeback. The time to bid adieu to summer fun is not here yet; these festivals make sure of it.

Beer festivals

A staple in September’s calendar is the return of the beer festivals, and yes, there are a couple of them. The beer-themed fun will first reach the west coast as the Paphos Beer Fest takes place from August 31 to September 3. Bars and pop-up shops will feature over 100 varieties of beer from both local and international breweries while live music performances are on each night, accompanied by seaside shows and an impressive fireworks display.

On September 1, the biggest beer festival on the island will take place in Nicosia, filling Academy Park with music, street food and craft beer. SeptemberFest will run until Thursday 7 with its highlights being the big music names that will perform each night. Amongst them are Stelios Rokkos and Giannis Ploutarchos.

The last beer festival of September is the first edition of the Foam Festival on September 29 and 30 at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens. Crossline Brewing, Golem Brewhouse, Humor Beer, Octo Microbrewery and Pivo Microbrewery will present their wares for visitors to taste while enjoying live music and good food.

Paphos Beer Festival: August 31-September 3. Medieval Castle Square, Paphos. Free admission. Tel: 7008-8850

SeptemberFest: September 1-7. Academy Park, Nicosia. €10. www.septemberfest.com.cy

Foam Festival: September 29-30. Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 4pm-11pm

Xylofagou Big Potato International Festival

Also taking place for the first time is a rather unique festival that celebrates Xylofagou’s most viral spot. The Xylofagou Big Potato International Festival is set to take place on September 7 and 8 featuring the community’s viral four-metre-tall potato and local recipes. Across the two days, there will be live music, dishes to taste by Cypriot chefs, an exhibition showcasing the agricultural community and even an attempt to break a Guinness World Record by frying the largest portion of chips in the world. Adding to the Cypriot character of the festival, local farmers and agriculture experts will be present to educate those interested in this field.

Xylofagou Big International Potato Festival: Two-day festival. September 7-8. Xylofagou, Famagusta district

Jazz on the beach

The very first Larnaca Jazz Festival is happening this September at Zouhouri Square on Thursday 7 and Friday 8 and is completely free to attend. Organised by Larnaca Municipality, the festival aims to become an annual event enriching the coastal town’s cultural scene. Under the artistic direction of Akis Farmakalides, four six-piece bands will perform at the festival. On Day 1, the Ioanna Troullidou sextet will open the festival followed by a performance by Jazz Friends. On Day 2, the Steppin’ Out Jazz Band will play live with a special guest before Macumba takes the stage.

1st Larnaca Jazz Festival: September 7-8. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 24-653333

Flying Away Festival

The 15th edition of the Nicosia festival promises three nights of music, food and local art. Seventy four art stalls will be set up at Orfeas Stadium on September 8-10 while visitors browse and enjoy dozens of street food options. On stage, well-known singers, bands and DJs from the local and Greek music scene will entertain. Day one will commence with a line-up of DJs: Tania, Pueblo Franco & Mighty Scoop, Salo & Kzen, Pazzi & Pan and Astrochimp.

Day two will be dedicated to 90s Greek rock as three iconic bands from Greece take the stage. Magic de Spell, Demetris Mitsotakis from Endalehia and his full band as well as Ypogeia Revmata will share the stage, playing together for Cypriot audiences for the first time. Day three will conclude with Greek reggae band Locomondo, a performance that has become a staple for the festival and one that creates a summery reggae party.

Flying Away Festival: Art and music festival. September 8-10. Orfeas Stadium, Nicosia. 6pm-12am

Vegan Fam Fest

Returning to the Ancient Olive Trees Park in Psematismenos is a festival that celebrates natural life and all things vegan. Welcoming plant-based foodies and more, the 2023 Vegan Fam Fest agenda on September 9 and 10 will include speeches and seminars, tastings of vegan food, interactive workshops and wellbeing classes as well as product exhibitions. Also happening this year are cooking courses by Lidl Food Academy while a live music programme accompanies the events.

Vegan Fam Fest: Two-day vegan festival. September 9-10. Ancient Olive Trees Park, Psematismenos. Free entrance

Sardam Interdisciplinary Literature Festival

Celebrating its 11th edition is a festival that gathers logophiles, text-based artists and literature enthusiasts in Limassol. Just the dates of Sardam have been announced so far, September 22 to 24, yet this edition promises to deliver an even richer programme of events, readings and workshops. Returning this year is also the Sardam Residency programme while exact details of the agenda will be published on www.sardamcy.wordpress.com.

Sardam Interdisciplinary Literature Festival: Two-day literature festival. September 22-24. Limassol. www.sardamcy.wordpress.com

Stand-up Comedy Festival

Stantar Kkomety in collaboration with Rialto Theatre will host the first edition of the Stand-up Comedy Festival towards the end of September. The three-day event on September 22-24 which will feature comedy shows, musical comedies and performances for all ages by some of the most prominent stand-up comedians of Cyprus as well as emerging comedians who will take the stage at Heroes’ Square. The programme includes theatre, outdoor parties and discussions that will accompany the performances.

1st Stand-up Comedy Festival: 3-day festival. September 22-24. Heroes Square, Limassol

BEONIX Music Festival

Probably the biggest electronic music festival of the year is coming up in September before the month ends with three days and 30 hours of music. BEONIX will take place at ETKO, Limassol on September 22-24 with 50 DJs across three stages blasting tunes. Nine different experiences will entertain party-goers, immersing them in techno and house music. The headliners of this year’s event will be Paul Kalkbrenner, Black Coffee, Maceo Plex, and Stephan Bodzin.

3-day Electronic Music Festival with 50 DJs. September 22-24. ETKO, Limassol. www.beonix.art

Let’s Go Kaimakli

Every September the old, picturesque neighbourhood of Kaimakli welcomes the Pame Kaimakli/Let’s Go Kaimakli festival. Organised by NGO Urban Gorillas, the festival has a sustainable and community focus with an emphasis on reclaiming public urban spaces. This year’s festival will be a one-day occasion, on September 23, and its theme focuses on the idea of stories and narratives as a means of revealing and enhancing social connections and community engagement. Local artists will present installations and participatory workshops around the neighbourhood, creating opportunities to share tales and stories in the quiet streets of old Kaimakli.

Let’s Go Kaimakli: Festival by Urban Gorillas. September 23. Kaimakli, Nicosia. www.urbangorillas.org