August 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Flights back to normal after British delays

By Staff Reporter00
ΑΕΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΟ ΛΑΡΝΑΚΑΣ
Larnaca International Airport

Flights in Cyprus had been brought back to normal on Wednesday after disruptions felt in Larnaca and Paphos airports, following technical problems in UK air traffic control systems earlier in the week.

A spokesperson for Hermes airport told the Cyprus Mail that flights had resumed as normal and any rescheduled flights had operated without any issues in both Paphos and Larnaca.

A day earlier, 24 flights to Larnaca airport had been affected. Out of the 24 flights, six had been cancelled and are being rescheduled for Tuesday.

At Paphos airport, 21 flights had been impacted, of which four were cancelled, and are also being rescheduled for later in the day.

On Tuesday, British transport minister Mark Harper said it would take days to resolve the widespread disruption to flights into and out of the country after air traffic control systems were hit by a technical problem.

 

