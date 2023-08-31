August 31, 2023

Traditional Anogyra festival celebrates the Black Gold of Cyprus

Anogyra village, which is part of the Beautiful Villages of Cyprus network, is opening its gates this September to welcome visitors to its upgraded Pasteli Festival. Described as “the Black Gold of Cyprus and the Golden Pasteli of Anogyra”, this Limassol district village is proud to be the only village to continue to produce carob syrup in the traditional way and keep the long process of pasteli-making from carobs.

“Pasteli is part of the cultural heritage of Anogyra, of great value,” say festival organisers, “and has recently begun to become known worldwide, due to its great nutritional value, and its classification as a super food for all ages, and enters our daily lives as a precious treasure full of vitamins and nutrients with countless uses. The Pasteli Festival highlights and promotes the tradition, the cultural heritage, and importance of carob and its products, promotes traditional and innovative gastronomy, and offers opportunities for entertainment and learning.”

Taking place on September 10 and running all day (11am to 8pm) at the village’s central square, the festival will offer interactive carob workshops, fairytale narrations and a documentary screening about the village and pasteli. In addition, pasteli-making demonstrations will show visitors the stages of traditional production while an exhibition with 20 local producers will showcase their products. Later on, a live music programme will unfold to entertain visitors and add another local touch to the festival.

 

33rd Pasteli Festival

One-day traditional festival with exhibitors, live music and pasteli demonstrations. September 10. Central square, Anogyra village. 11am-8pm. Free

