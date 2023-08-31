August 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman in Xylotymbou remanded for suspected involvement in attempted murder

By Nikolaos Prakas00
cordoned police
Photo source: CNA

A 32-year-old woman on Thursday has been remanded for six days for her suspected involvement in the attempted murder of a 35-year-old man in Xylotymbou, which took place on Tuesday.

The woman appeared at the Famagusta district court on Thursday along with another 31-year-old man also suspected of being involved in the attempted murder.

Famagusta police said that both people, who are also Xylotymbou residents, were arrested on Wednesday in relation to the incident.

According to police, the individuals were arrested following testimony from an anonymous witness that emerged against them.

Further testimony confirmed that the woman was involved in the incident and she was taken to Famagusta court on Thursday.

The 31-year-old will be released, as police have not found evidence proving his involvement.

Police said that the 35-year-old victim is still in serious condition at the intensive care unit at the Nicosia general hospital.

The victim was found by family members lying in a pool of blood at his Xylotymbou home around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

He was immediately taken to Larnaca hospital, but due to the seriousness of his head injuries he was moved to Nicosia general hospital.

Related Posts

Man remanded for posting obscene gestures about Chlorakas riots

Nikolaos Prakas

University rankings assist in making the right decision

Melissa Hekkers

Cyprus ‘second-best in world’ for finding missing persons

Tom Cleaver

Man arrested after Chlorakas riots in custody pending trial

Nikolaos Prakas

British UN peacekeepers to raise funds for Nicosia dog shelter

Tom Cleaver

Transfer of patients abroad to come under Gesy umbrella (update)

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign