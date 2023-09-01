September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Defence ministry to contract new contract soldiers

By Tom Cleaver066



The defence ministry is accepting applications for new contract soldiers, with applications open online through the government’s online portal until September 22.

Applicants must be registered and authenticated users on the government’s online portal, and will undergo an athletic test to determine their physical condition and a military test to determine their combat ability.

Successful applicants who have not yet completed their national service will be able to commence their work after having completed their national service.

