September 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
SportTennisUS Open

US Open order of play on Monday

By Reuters News Service031

Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day of the U.S. Open on Monday (play starts 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

17-Madison Keys (U.S.) v 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Matteo Arnaldi (Italy)

13-Daria Kasatkina (Russia) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

12-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 6-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

Peyton Stearns (U.S) v 9-Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic)

Jack Draper (United Kingdom) v 8-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

5-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 23-Qinwen Zheng (China)

3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v 13-Alex de Minaur (Australia)

