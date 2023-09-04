September 4, 2023

Take Greek lessons with The Online Greek Tutor

As the summer season draws to a close, The Online Greek Tutor is excited to announce the commencement of the new academic year. Established in 2014, The Online Greek Tutor has been a leader in online Greek language education, fostering a strong foundation for students to learn and excel in the Greek language.

Following a rejuvenating summer break, our team of dedicated educators is back and fully prepared to resume their roles as mentors and guides to students. Our commitment to delivering high-quality education remains unwavering, and this year is no exception. All our tutors are professionals in their field, well-versed in Greek linguistics and culture, ensuring that students receive an authentic and comprehensive learning experience.

At The Online Greek Tutor, we offer both private and group lessons to cater to diverse learning preferences. Our carefully-designed platform, tailored specifically for language education, enhances the online learning experience by simulating the dynamics of a traditional classroom setting. Whether students opt for personalised private lessons, or the collaborative environment of group sessions, our platform facilitates effective learning and interaction.

“Our legacy is built on excellence, and we prioritise providing a holistic learning journey that goes beyond language acquisition,” added Director of studies at The Online Greek Tutor, Valentinos Filippou. “Our educators are not just teachers, they’re cultural ambassadors, and we’re proud to have them guide our students.”

The enrolment for the new school year is now open. Prospective students can explore our course offerings, schedule and tuition details by visiting our website here. By choosing The Online Greek Tutor, students are not only investing in language education, but also embracing the rich tapestry of Greek heritage and culture.

