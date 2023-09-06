September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet greenlights deputy minister for Europe

By Antigoni Pitta023
The council of ministers on Wednesday gives the go ahead to the appointment of a deputy minister for European affairs ahead of Cyprus’ assumption of the EU Council presidency in the first half of 2026. 

According to government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the relevant bill will reach the House shortly so that an immediate appointment can be voted through.  

The deputy minter for European affairs’ term will be decided by the president and is set to end on July 31, 2026.  

The spokesman explained that the appointment of a deputy minister was deemed necessary as the assumption of the second Cypriot EU Council presidency creates additional special obligations regarding the representation of the Republic of Cyprus at a political level in the General Affairs Council, as well as before the European Parliament.  

This also creates a need for preparatory work amongst various government services, and also the need to make a series of contacts at a political level with representatives of the European Parliament and other EU institutions, he added. 

Taking into account the experience gained during the first Cyprus EU Council presidency in the second half of 2012, the deputy minister will have overall political supervision and deal exclusively with the preparation and execution of the presidency, Letymbiotis said.  

Their responsibilities will include the political supervision of the Secretariat of the EU Council presidency, secondly, the political representation in EU bodies and institutions and making contacts with these institutions and bodies, and thirdly and the overall supervision of the term.  

The deputy minister will also be responsible for the coordination of meetings and the formation of a communications strategy in close cooperation with the government spokesperson and the Press and Information Office, and will attend cabinet meetings without participating in decision-making. 

“Our goal is for the six months of the Cyprus presidency to be an important milestone not only for Cyprus, but also for the EU,” Letymbiotis said. 

