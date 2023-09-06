September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrests after north’s database hacked and residence permits issued

By Tom Cleaver01
north interior ministry
'Interior ministry' in the north

Two people have been arrested in the north after allegedly “entering the database” of the north’s ‘interior ministry’ and giving residence permits to 103 people.

The pair, who are both Iranian nationals, appeared in court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody for eight days.

In court, it was heard that the pair worked for the company which established the north’s ‘interior ministry’s’ online migration system, and that they had “established an organised network” to give out residence permits.

The pair have reportedly been exploiting the system since 2022, and were advertising their “service” on social media platform Telegram, saying “it is easy to get a work permit in North Cyprus.”

The north’s ‘interior minister’ Dursun Oguz said he was waiting to hear more information from the police.

