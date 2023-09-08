September 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

Turkish vice president to visit Cyprus on Tuesday

By Tom Cleaver094
turkish president tayyip erdogan takes oath after his election win at the parliament in ankara
File photo: Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz is set to visit the north on Tuesday, according to reports.

Yilmaz will stay on the island for two days and is expected to include meetings with high-level contacts.

He is also reportedly set to be informed on progress regarding the financial and economic cooperation agreement between Turkey and the north.

His last visit to the north took place in June, wherein he spoke about the proposed creation of an undersea electricity cable between Turkey and the north.

Related Posts

Cyprus beer exports surge in August — domestic sales drop

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Exiled Lysi mayor meets president and twin towns’ delegations

Tom Cleaver

Health minister urges faster upgrades at Paphos general hospital

Jonathan Shkurko

AG mulls auditor-general’s suspension over role concerns

Nikolaos Prakas

UBP rules out party conference, promises investigation into rebels

Tom Cleaver

Presiding judge steps down from Nicolaou death inquest

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign