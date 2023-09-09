Cyprus Business Now

The City of Dreams Mediterranean resort and casino this week released a statement announcing the launch of Anaïs, Cyprus’ first French Gastro Club.

At the club, visitors can taste culinary offerings inspired by the Côte d’Azur, accompanied by dance and music.

“Aiming to deliver a memorable guest experience, Anaïs captures the essence of French gastronomy in the vibrant setting of a buzzing club with DJ sets, dance performances, and live music shows,” the announcement said.

Moreover, the announcement noted that using fresh seafood, mouthwatering vegetables, aromatic herbs, and fine meat, “Anaïs takes pride in showcasing a selection of French classic dishes perfectly complemented by skillfully crafted cocktails that tantalise the taste buds”.

In addition, the statement noted that Anaïs will be hosting a Golden Soiree between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on weekends throughout September, during which women will be treated to complimentary Prosecco.

“As with every other service we offer our guests, it is our commitment to provide world-class dining and entertainment experiences in all our resorts worldwide,” Grant Johnson, Property General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos, said.

“We aim to establish City of Dreams Mediterranean as the region’s top entertainment destination, offering guests a plethora of choices, from hosting famous artists and bespoke experiences, to providing people with a place to have fun, relax and unwind,” he added.

Cyprus has recorded a notable increase in overall employment during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year. Additionally, real working hours also saw a significant rise.

According to data from the Statistical Service, the total number of employed individuals during the second quarter of 2023 reached 464,107, comprising 413,120 employees and 50,987 self-employed workers.

In comparison to the corresponding quarter in 2022, the total employment for Q2 2023 increased by 1.5 per cent.

The most substantial percentage increases were observed in the sectors of Administrative and Support Activities (NACE N), Other Personal Service Activities (NACE S), and Information and Communication (NACE J).

Furthermore, the Statistical Service reported that real working hours for the second quarter of 2023 totaled 211,611 thousand hours, representing a 1.3 per cent increase compared to the same quarter in 2022.

Once again, the sectors of Administrative and Support Activities (NACE N), Other Personal Service Activities (NACE S), and Information and Communication (NACE J) exhibited the most significant percentage increases.

These positive trends in employment and working hours are promising indicators for Cyprus amid the challenging economic landscape globally. The government remains committed to fostering a conducive environment for economic growth and job creation.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Friday, September 8 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 132.80 points at 13:26 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.64 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 80.65 points, representing a drop of 0.64 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €142,065.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main, investment firm and hotel indexes fell by 1.11 per cent, 3.25 per cent and 0.23 per cent respectively. The alternative index, meanwhile, rose by 0.26 per cent.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-0.68 per cent), Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company (no change), Hellenic Bank (-0.44 per cent), Atlantic Insurance (+0.6 per cent), and Demetra Holdings (-3.36 per cent).