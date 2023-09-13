Cyprus Business Now

The LINQ Qonference 2023, a groundbreaking event at the intersection of technology and lifestyle, is set to captivate minds and hearts as it unfolds from September 14 to 16 at a seaside industrial venue, The Warehouse by IT Quarter, in Limassol.

This event is poised to bring together over 500 visionary founders, executive managers, and game development creators for a series of thought-provoking discussions spanning the realms of mind, body, spirit, and technology.

According to an announcement by the organisers, the LINQ Qonference aims to offer an extraordinary chance to tap into your creative potential with none other than the Cannes Film Festival-winning director, Andrey Zvyagintsev.

It will also explore the secrets of effective thinking through engaging sessions with the celebrated chess grandmaster, Ernesto Inarkiev.

In addition, participants can immerse themselves in a diverse range of conversations encompassing health, personal growth, and invaluable cognitive enhancements, while there will also be ample networking opportunities with technology industry leaders throughout the duration of the conference.

A star-studded highlight of the 2023 edition is the Game Camp by Google, an upgraded version that brings together professionals from industry giants including Google, TikTok, Outfit 7, Ubisoft Mobile, The Games Fund, and more.

These experts will not only share their success stories but also explore the immense potential of Cyprus-based studios and game development-oriented startups.

Beyond the enriching content, LINQ is set to host an array of thrilling sports and networking events.

Participants can look forward to a riveting beach volleyball championship, a picturesque 40-kilometer cycling run in collaboration with Inex Cycling Club, and the option to join a 5k or 10k jog guided by expert coaches from Run Lab.

The excitement continues with two vibrant afterparties – an official GDCy party featuring a live band performance of 1970s hits, and the themed chill-rave extravaganza, EORA: Back to the Future.

For comprehensive information about the human-centred programme and various ticket options, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website: LINQ Qonference 2023.

Established in 2018, LINQ has emerged as the premier business and cultural gathering in Cyprus, catering to founders and C-suite executives from both global corporations and startups.

Over the years, LINQ has successfully brought together global tech pioneers and thought leaders in a sophisticated “qonference” experience.

The distinguished list of attendees includes industry leaders such as Nexters Global, Exness, Google, The Soul Publishing, Wisebits, FxPro, The Island School, inDriver, Wolt, alongside numerous other international trailblazers.

In a demonstration of its commitment to social responsibility and community welfare, Eurobank Cyprus organised a voluntary blood donation drive for its staff this week at the bank’s central offices.

“Responding once again to the call to bolster the reserves of the Ministry of Health’s Blood Centre, whose needs have significantly increased in recent times, Eurobank Cyprus encouraged its employees and managerial staff to actively participate in this initiative,” the bank said in a statement.

This initiative marked the second voluntary blood donation drive organised by Eurobank Cyprus within the year 2023, aimed at supporting the Blood Centre.

In a statement, Achilleas Malliotis, the bank’s CEO, expressed his gratitude to the Blood Centre for its longstanding contributions to Cypriot society.

He also conveyed his satisfaction with the participation of the bank’s staff in this crucial endeavour.

What is more, Malliotis assured that Eurobank Cyprus, with sensitivity and urgency, would always stand ready to answer the Blood Centre’s call, acknowledging the continuously growing needs and the exceptional work being carried out to save human lives.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Tuesday, September 12 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 131.22 points at 13:34 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.41 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 79.64 points, representing a drop of 0.41 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €41,838.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main index and alternative indexes fell by 0.7 per cent and 2.01 per cent respectively. The alternative index rose by 0.15 per cent while the hotel index remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-1.02 per cent), Louis (-2.07 per cent), Demetra Holdings (-1.39 per cent), and Salamis Tours (+1.08 per cent).