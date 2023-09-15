Daily News Briefing

September 15, 2023

In today’s episode, the government decided to set up an interdepartmental team as a focal point for drawing up policies to stem the flow of irregular migrants.

Meanwhile, MPs heard that the country’s illiteracy rate stands near 10 per cent.

Elsewhere, construction of the road between Pyla and Arsos recommenced outside the buffer zone.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

