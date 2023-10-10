European maritime sector challenges discussed in Limassol

President of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners Andreas Hadjiyiannis this week discussed the critical juncture facing European shipping, noting that the sector is currently fighting against a number of challenges.

Hadjiyiannis delivered these remarks during the customary dinner hosted by the Cyprus Union of Shipowners as part of the Maritime Cyprus 2023 conference, held on Monday evening, and presided over by the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides.

A statement from the Cyprus Union of Shipowners mentioned the presence of prominent figures from the maritime community at the dinner, including members and associates of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners.

Distinguished guests included Thanasis Martinos, George Procopiou, Souzana Laskarides, Semiramis Palaiou, Andreas Hadjiyiannis, Polys V. Hadjioannou, Haris Vafiadis, Stefanos Angelakos, and others.

The event also saw the attendance of Annita Demetriou, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Marina Hadjiyannaki, Deputy Minister of Shipping, both accompanied by a large number of government ministers. The Attorney General of the Republic was also present, along with Nikolas Papadopoulos, President of the Democratic Party (DIKO).

In his address, the resident of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners spoke about the critical situation facing European shipping, a sector currently fighting for survival. He emphasised the need for active measures to ensure that European shipping does not lose its historical dominance in the global arena.

“In light of the global reshuffling, we must take action to prevent undermining the illustrious achievements of modern Greeks in the maritime industry before this century comes to an end,” Hadjiyiannis stated.

Furthermore, Hadjiyiannis highlighted the gradual decline of European shipping, which could lead to a loss of control over global transportation if the European Union does not radically change its approach.

In addition, he emphasised the importance of nurturing a new generation that can revitalise and lead the maritime sector once again.

“Shipping is in our DNA and it represents a historical challenge,” he said.

“Cyprus, with a robust maritime industry, is a social, economic, and cultural force that extends far beyond the borders of our nation,” Hadjiyiannis added.

As a symbolic gesture, Hadjiyiannis presented the President of the Republic of Cyprus with an authentic replica of the Papyrus, the first commercial ship constructed and used in the 9th century BC for the transportation of obsidian stone, an extremely hard stone used in the construction of weapons and more, to the Peloponnese.

“The Maritime Cyprus 2023 conference serves as a platform for addressing critical issues and challenges facing the maritime industry, reinforcing the role of Cyprus as a prominent maritime hub,” the announcement concluded.

It should be noted that earlier on Monday, president Christodoulides highlighted Cyprus’ thriving shipping industry during the opening of the international Maritime Cyprus 2023 conference.

Moreover, he emphasised the government’s commitment to the sector as a key economic driver and noted Cyprus’ status as the largest ship management centre in Europe.

The Cypriot registry, he stressed, ranks 11th globally and 3rd in Europe. President Christodoulides also mentioned Cyprus’ recent upgrade to investment-grade status by Moody’s, highlighting the economic prospects and job opportunities it brings.

Finally, he underlined Cyprus’ active role in shaping international and European maritime strategies, aiming to strengthen its position in the global shipping scene.