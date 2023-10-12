October 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boat carrying 50 migrants arrives off Cape Greco coast

By Staff Reporter00
migrant boat
File photo

Another boat with 50 migrants arrived off the coast of Cape Greco on Thursday, with the people on board safely escorted ashore.

According to media reports, the police coast guard spotted the boat at around 3pm.

A police patrol boat was dispatched to rendezvous with the migrants.

The migrants came ashore and were taken to a shelter in Paralimni for initial processing. They were due to be transferred to the Pournara centre for asylum seekers.

 

