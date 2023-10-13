Guest recipes with Tonia Buxton

Time for tea

Fig and Orange Muffins

Figs are my favourite fruit and I love using them in sweet and savoury dishes. These spicy little muffins are wonderful for breakfast or with afternoon coffee.

175g unsalted butter, softened

100g golden caster sugar

4 medium eggs, beaten

175g self-raising f our

zest and juice of 1 orange

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

½ tsp ground cloves

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp ground mastic

200g fresh figs, stalks discarded, chopped, plus 1 whole fig for decoration (use fresh or dried if out of season)

100g walnut or pecan halves (optional)

70ml orange juice

2 tbsp honey

Preheat the oven to 180C. Line 8 holes of a deep muffin tin with paper or silicon muffin cases.

Using an electric whisk, beat the butter and sugar together in a large bowl until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs a little at a time, with 1 tbsp of the flour after each one, then fold in the remaining flour with the orange zest and spices until well mixed.

Add the chopped figs and nuts (if using) and mix gently until they are evenly distributed.

Spoon the muffin batter evenly into the muffin cases. Cut the remaining fig into thin wedges, then carefully place a wedge on top of each muffin. Bake in the oven for 35–40 minutes.

Meanwhile, warm the orange juice and honey together in a pan, then set aside until the muffins are golden and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Spoon the warm syrup over the muffins and leave to cool for 20 minutes in the tin, before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Note: Replace the figs with dried dates if you prefer.

Spicy Sausage Rolls

This is my version of the traditional British recipe, which is brimming with spice!

Makes 8 Large or 20 Small

3 tbsp olive oil

2 red onions, finely chopped

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp fennel seeds

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 carrot, finely diced

1 parsnip, coarsely grated

4 tbsp walnuts, chopped

4 tbsp of hot spice paste or harissa

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

500g pork, lamb or turkey mince

4 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, chopped

zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp salt

75g breadcrumbs

1 medium egg, plus 1 egg, beaten, for brushing

2 sheets of ready-rolled puff pasty

sesame and poppy seeds, for sprinkling

Preheat the oven to 190C and line 2 baking trays with baking paper.

Heat the oil in a pan over a low heat, add the onions and spices and fry until the onions are soft and translucent. Add the carrot and parsnip and cook for a further 5–7 minutes. Add the walnuts, spice paste or harissa and garlic and mix well. Transfer the onion mixture to a bowl and use your hands to mix it with the mince, parsley, lemon zest and juice, salt and breadcrumbs. Add the egg and mix it into the mixture well.

Place the two sheets of pre-rolled puff pastry on a baking tray and cut both in half lengthways.

Divide the mince mixture into 4 portions, then make a long sausage along the middle of each piece of pastry. Brush the edges of the pastry with a little of the beaten egg and fold the pastry over the mince, pressing together firmly to seal.

Turn the rolls over so they are seam-side down on the baking tray and cut each of them into 4 pieces, making 16 in total.

Brush again with the beaten egg, then sprinkle with the sesame and poppy seeds. Bake in the oven for 25–30 minutes, or until the pastry is a lovely golden brown. Serve hot or cold.

Tonia Buxton has written four cookbooks and is a well-known TV celebrity and chef. For more information visit toniabuxton.co.uk