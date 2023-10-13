October 13, 2023

Limassol Wine Festival concludes this weekend

Taking place in October for the first time in an effort to extend the island’s touristic season, the 62nd Limassol Wine Festival is currently taking place in the heart of the city. All week long it has been offering a rich programme of dance, music and theatre performances by local groups, concerts, exhibitions and of course, plenty of free wine!

Before it concludes on Sunday, a series of events will take place in the Limassol Municipal Gardens, suitable for old, young, locals and visitors. Currently on are two exhibitions; a caricature exhibition and a photography exhibition in collaboration with local organisations.

As Saturday arrives and the kiosks with traditional Cypriot produce and wine continue to welcome visitors, a shadow theatre play will take place at 7.30pm. Half an hour later, a concert titled ‘Na Itan h Thalassa Krasi’ will begin with seven musicians on stage and the Limassol Cantadoroi Group who will perform rembetiko, folk and traditional songs about wine.

On Sunday, the final day of the festival, the final ceramics workshop will take place inviting visitors to grab the pottery wheel and make ceramic plates, bowls and mugs. The event will run from 7pm to 10pm and is free to join. Meanwhile, the Limassol Municipality Philharmonic Band will perform live in front of the Cypriot Man statue at the entrance of the Gardens at 7.30pm. At 8pm, an 80s and 90s disco party will kick off playing beloved old-school Greek music, bidding farewell to another festival edition.

 

62nd Limassol Wine Festival

Annual festival celebrating local wine and produce. Performances, workshops and concerts take place. Until October 15. Limassol Municipal Gardens, Limassol. www.limassol.org.cy/el/wine-festival

