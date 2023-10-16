October 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Bomb explosion outside Nicosia tavern under investigation

By Iole Damaskinos012
A bomb exploded outside a restaurant in Aglantzia in the early hours on Monday morning.

According to media reports, the incident happened around 4am and caused damages to the glass front and entrance of the establishment.

The area has been cordoned off and police are investigating at the scene.

More information is awaited.

