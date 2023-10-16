October 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Underage driver arrested with uncle in the car

By Jonathan Shkurko02
police car 02
File photo

An underage driver was arrested by police in Paphos on Saturday while he was behind the wheel of his uncle’s car, who was sitting beside him.

The 16-year-old was driving, while his 64-year-old uncle was in the front passenger seat.

The 64-year-old was charged in writing and later released, while the underage driver will face a different process due to his age.

In a separate incident, on Sunday, at 11.10pm in Chlorakas, police stopped a 27-year-old cyclist who was allegedly under the influence of narcotics. The individual tested positive for drugs.

On the same day, a 36-year-old driver was apprehended for excessive speeding on the road leading to the village of Polis Chrysochous, where he was caught driving at a speed of 107 kilometers per hour, well above the permitted limit of 50.

The driver was taken into custody and later charged in writing before being released.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, from Friday morning to Sunday night a total of 140 traffic-related checks were carried out in the Paphos district.

Of these, 22 cases involved driving under the influence of alcohol, five were related to driving under the influence of drugs, and 24 individuals were found to be driving at excessive speeds.

 

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Nicosia welcomes 4th Cyprus Cocktail Festival

Eleni Philippou

Bomb explosion outside Nicosia tavern under investigation

Iole Damaskinos

Two thousand US citizens evacuating from Haifa to Limassol port

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus on the cloud: innovation takes centre stage

Souzana Psara

Nicosia man arrested for stolen car, burglary, thefts

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign