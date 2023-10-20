A minute with Eleni Manioti Artist, Blue Room Designs

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with my parents and my two cats.

What did you have for breakfast?

A bowl of cereal and a glass of orange juice.

Describe your perfect day

A perfect day is one at the beach, where I am not constantly checking on the time, free diving and exploring the sea.

Best book ever read?

Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Few are the stories that manage to capture the imagination as thoroughly as the author does in this one. He describes the seas so beautifully and the illustrations by Alphonse de Neuville and Edouard Riou are truly mesmerising.

Best childhood memory?

Spending time with grandparents

What is always in your fridge?

Fresh juice and feta cheese, I cannot live without them

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Usually, I only listen to rock genres while driving. Last time I was in the car it was playing ZZ Top

What’s your spirit animal?

The dolphin. Its energy is positive and it’s a symbol of love, peace and joy. Their intelligence and social skills are truly amazing.

What are you most proud of?

My accomplishments as an artist and participating in art exhibitions and festivals.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The ending scene in Gladiator. Ridley Scott’s directing, along with Hans Zimmer’s film score is truly epic.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Well, too many people to choose from to be honest. I’d like to buy Mark Knopfler a beer and thank him for his contribution to the music industry. His guitar style is truly unique, and his song writing skills are unparalleled.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I’d like to go back to every moment that has left me with regrets so I could make better decisions or take the risks that I should’ve had taken.

What is your greatest fear?

Rejection! Not only when it comes to relationships but in work as well. People don’t even bother to see my portfolio yet they reject me without a reason. Everyone deserves to be given a chance.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

To not be afraid to live. To speak your mind and stand up for what you believe in. Don’t be afraid to rekindle old friendships just because a silly fight got in the way or you lost contact at some point throughout your lives. To go and tell that boy you’ve liked him since forever before it’s too late and ten years pass by and you’re still afraid. You know, typical things an 18-year-old worries about. Express your feelings and don’t bottle up everything. Fear holds you down.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Disrespect. I don’t understand why it’s so difficult to be kind and honest these days. When I say no it means no, respect that and don’t violate my human rights.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I hope that never happens! But it’s a good question because we often take life for granted and it makes you think of the changes that you ought to make. So if that were to happen, I would like to meet old friends that we lost contact with again, listen to music, spend time with my cats, eat a burger, lay down in a field of flowers, swim in the sea.