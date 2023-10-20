October 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cairo peace summit crucial, Christodoulides says

By Antigoni Pitta02
ΠτΔ – Παγκύπριο Συνέδριο «Είναι η κλιματική αλλαγή απειλή για τον τουρισμό;»

The Republic of Cyprus’ participation in the Cairo Peace Summit is important, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters while attending an event in Chlorakas, he said this is recognition of its role in the region, but also of the excellent relations it maintains with all neighbouring states.

The international conference on Gaza, which is set to take place on Saturday at the initiative of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, will also be attended by leaders and officials across the Middle East, Europe, Japan, China and Russia, as well as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Council President Charles Michel and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“This is a crucial conference, taking into account the developments we have been experiencing as of late,” the president said, expressing the hope that the presence of Cyprus alongside the other states will lead to a positive outcome.

“And the only positive outcome we can speak of is preventing the situation for worsening even further, especially regarding civilians,” he said.

Christodoulides said that he has spoken to his Egyptian counterpart about the goal of the summit, which is to find a way to create a basis so that an already difficult situation does not worsen.

He also announced that in Cairo he will have bilateral contacts with other leaders who will attend the summit, expressing the hope that some positive results will emerge.

