October 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Kremlin: Biden comment comparing Putin to Hamas is unacceptable

By Reuters News Service01
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

The Kremlin said on Friday that remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Palestinian militant group Hamas were “unacceptable”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the current time was a potentially dangerous moment on the international agenda, and that the threat to Russian citizens would grow exponentially once Israel started its expected ground operation to try to oust Hamas from Gaza.

Peskov declined to say who would represent Russia at a peace summit for the Palestinian conflict in Cairo on Saturday, referring the query to the foreign ministry.

