President outlines major development projects in Famagusta district

President Nikos Christodoulides announced several multi-million-euro projects in the municipalities and communities of the Famagusta district, highlighting the government’s commitment to the area’s development, during a gathering at the Ayia Napa marina on Thursday evening, October 19.

These initiatives are part of the proposed development projects for the Famagusta district from 2024 to 2029.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Famagusta, the president said that “our goal is to improve the lives of the area’s residents and fully exploit its comparative advantages”

He noted that despite the fact that 85 per cent of the district has been under occupation since the Turkish invasion of 1974, Famagusta has not only survived but thrived.

He added that it has substantially contributed to the economy of Cyprus and the country’s tourism sector, accounting for over 30 per cent of tourist arrivals.

Moreover, the president outlined key priorities, including a surplus budget with a 15 per cent increase in development spending compared to 2023.

He explained that “capital expenses in relation to the 2023 budget have increased by €135 million, marking the commencement of the government’s strategic orientation for the next five years”.

In addition to infrastructure projects, President Christodoulides mentioned projects such as the Kokkinokremmos water project, which aims to address water needs in the area and enhance the reliability of the drinking water supply system.

Furthermore, he highlighted several other projects, including a regeneration project in the centre of Paralimni, the creation of a cultural venue in Deryneia, the creation of a multifunctional park in Ayia Napa, and the construction of a new amphitheatre in Avgorou, among other things.

In addition, the president highlighted the significance of the Thalia 2021-2027 programme, which provides funding for several of these projects.

He also underscored the government’s commitment to assisting hotels and those in the hotel industry, particularly by extending the tourist season and transitioning from unemployment support to job creation.

These initiatives, he explained, are expected to offer vital backing to both the tourism sector and the local economy.

He continued by saying that the government also aims to preserve the region’s cultural identity and enhance tourist products through projects focused on the renovation of buildings, squares, and traditional centres.

In addition, President Christodoulides stressed the significance of these initiatives. “These projects will not only beautify our surroundings but also provide more opportunities for economic growth and social improvement,” he said.

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of improving public transport, including the introduction of new low-emission buses, enhanced facilities, and extended operating hours in tourist areas, benefiting both tourists and locals.

The improvements in public transportation are set to enhance accessibility, making it more convenient for visitors and residents to explore the region.

The president also emphasised the government’s dedication to providing support for the elderly and children with special needs in the district of Famagusta.

What is more, he noted that as part of broader development and support initiatives, the government is focusing on addressing the specific needs of these vulnerable groups.

“We are committed to ensuring that our elderly citizens and children with special needs receive the care and support they deserve,” President Christodoulides stated.

“Their well-being is a top priority in our comprehensive development plan,” he added.

The president also announced that “within a few days, a sponsorship plan will be announced for the upgrade of restaurants or shops selling traditional food products, which will be able to be utilised by the region as well”.