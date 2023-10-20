October 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, isolated rains

By Staff Reporter01
clouds
File photo

Friday will be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon rains, mainly in the mountains, the interior and the east. Temperatures will rise to 28C in the interior and the coasts, and to 18C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable, light, 3 Beaufort, later turning mainly south- to north-westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 15C inland, 18C on the coast, and 11C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly weak, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

The weekend will be mostly clear with increased clouds at times. Temperatures are expected to remain steady, close to the average for the season, with a slight rise on Monday. 

