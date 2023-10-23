October 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca says it’s dealing with overpowering stench

By Nikolaos Prakas06
manure 6135606 1280

Larnaca municipality hosted a meeting on Monday to discuss how to deal with the stench of manure that has overpowered local residents, an announcement said on Monday.

The municipalities of Livadia, Dromolaxia-Meneou and other authorities were all present at the meeting.

They all that to deal with the smell of the manure, checks on those farmers not implementing the municipal rules, which include making the soil absorb the manure as soon as it is placed instead of 24 hours, will increase.

They also agreed to reevaluate the current law and look into fining farmers and livestock farmers more for violating the law.

The municipal authorities decided that a specific time in October will be set aside for the laying of manure, and that local authorities will need to be informed by farmers about their plans for their fields.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cypriot company behind EuroAsia quits completely

Elias Hazou

Girl seriously injured in freak accident

Nick Theodoulou

CBC governor highlights geopolitical uncertainties impacting economy

Kyriacos Nicolaou

10 years jail for smuggling drugs

Nick Theodoulou

Chief rabbi calls for donations to Israelis in Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus records highest quarterly increase in debt to GDP ratio in EU

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign