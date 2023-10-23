October 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Winegrowers get €600k EU payout

By Tom Cleaver03
feature stowell main santa irene winery in farmakas
File photo

Winegrowers have received total payouts of over €600,000 from the Directorate General for European Programmes, Coordination and Development (EPDC).

The money was sourced entirely from European Union funds and will go towards restructuring and converting vineyards.

It is hoped that the funds will increase the competitiveness of Cypriot wineries and aid them to use modern cultivation practices, which in turn will lead to greater commercial viability and production potential.

