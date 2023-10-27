October 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Savino Live welcomes classic night of rock

By Eleni Philippou084
savino live

Four musicians from abroad are making their way to Larnaca next week for an iconic performance at Savino Live. Dave Bucket Colwell and Robert Hart, both formerly of Bad Company, are coming to the rock bar for an exclusive one-night show. Joining them are drummer John Lingwood from Mannfred Man and bass player Pat Davey from Jones Gang and Paul Young.

Bad Company was an English rock supergroup, formed in 1973 by singer Paul Rodgers, guitarist Mick Ralphs, drummer Simon Kirke and bassist Boz Burrell. Peter Grant, who managed Led Zeppelin, also managed Bad Company until 1982. Dave Bucket Colwell and Robert Hart joined the band in 1990s playing classic rock.

On November 4 the musicians will perform an energetic set featuring the greatest hits from Bad Company and Free, including Feel Like Makin’ Love, Can’t Get Enough, Shooting Star and more hits. Before they take the stage, The Smallest Creature, a rock quartet from Cyprus with roots in the alternative rock scenes of the 1990s and jam-filled afterparties of Boston and NYC, will be the opening act of the night.

 

Dave Bucket Colwell of Bad Company

Dave Bucket Colwell, Robert Hart, John Lingwood and Pat Davey perform live. Opening act: The Smallest Creature. November 4. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10pm. €25. Tel: 99-426011, 99-656367

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Turkish Cypriots protest against ‘government’

Nikolaos Prakas

Police searching for suspect in Paphos, following stabbing

Nikolaos Prakas

Social welfare service employees to strike

Andria Kades

Procopiou says children should defend fair play in sports

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus braces for 100,000 potential evacuees

Andria Kades

Cultural heritage must be passed down through generations, deputy minister says

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign