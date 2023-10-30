The race is on: three cities bidding for EU cultural capital 2030

Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca are all jostling to follow in Paphos’ footsteps

In the wake of Paphos’ remarkable achievement in 2017, when the city took the spotlight as a European Capital of Culture, the stage is now set for three Cypriot cities to follow in its footsteps. Nicosia, Limassol, and Larnaca have all entered the race to claim the prestigious title in 2030. The winner will be announced in 2025.

The concept of a European Capital of Culture is a significant initiative driven by the European Union. It involves the selection of a city to hold the position for an entire calendar year, during which it orchestrates a diverse array of cultural events, all possessing a pan-European dimension.

The impact of being designated as a European Capital of Culture extends beyond mere recognition, as it has the potential to usher in a multitude of cultural, social and economic benefits.

The recognition can also serve as a catalyst for urban rejuvenation, engender transformative shifts in a city’s identity, and significantly elevate its visibility and prestige on an international scale.

During the official presentation of Limassol’s candidacy on October 4, mayor Nicos Nicolaides expressed his strong belief that the city, “with its rich cultural heritage, historical significance, thriving present and promising future, stands as a strong contender to become a European Capital of Culture”.

“Above all, the success of our effort will be ensured by the fervour and love for our city and its culture, of the hundreds of people of culture who will be actively involved in the process of preparing our proposal,” the mayor said.

The artistic director of Limassol’s candidacy Eleana Alexandrou added that the perspective of becoming a European Capital of Culture will also give its residents the chance to have their say as far as cultural growth is concerned.

“The substantial exchanges with people living in Limassol are bound to generate a wealth of perspectives, experiences and positions essential for the long-term planning and serious investment in the field of culture, all while nurturing the human potential within the city,” she told the Cyprus Mail.

Alexandrou said that in multiple discussions with residents, critical issues have come to the forefront, one of the most pressing being the uncontrolled real estate development and the consequent rise in prices.

“The discussions encompass the need to address the rapid urban growth and its associated consequences, the requirement for cultural infrastructure, the strengthening of existing institutions, or creating new programmes, and the need for a more accessible and inclusive city that sparks curiosity, respect, connection, creativity, and, of course, takes care of its residents,” she said, adding that events aimed at capturing the city’s pulse will be staged in the upcoming months.

Along with Limassol, the other Cypriot coastal town that presented its candidacy for 2030 is Larnaca, whose main selling point, according to general director of the organising committee Spyros Pisinos, is the cultural melting pot brought about by different inhabitants over the centuries.

“Larnaca is the oldest city in our country, as it has been inhabited for over a thousand years,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

“The city is a unique crossroad of the Mediterranean and the Middle East. Different cultures calling it home over the years have inevitably created a rich heritage.”

Pisinos said Larnaca’s candidacy aims at combining in a harmonious way all the different elements that characterise the city.

“Every different aspect of our history is embedded in our personality. There is no place like Larnaca, from a historical, cultural and religious point of view. With our candidacy, we hope to be able to tell our story, which deserves to be told.”

A consultation process for ‘Larnaca 2030’ has already begun and is set to take into account the opinions of the city’s artists and cultural institutions, who will be tasked with finalising the final programme.

“Our candidacy also focuses on children, the real future of our city, the ones that will have carry on Larnaca’s legacy for future generations. We place our hope in them,” Pisinos said, adding that ad hoc activities planned specifically for children will be announced in the coming weeks.

Back in June, Nicosia also officially entered the race to grab this prestigious prize, its second stint after 2017, when it lost to Paphos.

The municipality assigned the preparation of the candidacy to the company ‘Nicosia For Art’ and the general coordination of the effort to the former deputy minister of culture Yiannis Toumazis.

Unsurprisingly, the candidacy strongly banks on the theme of the divided city. However, as Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis explained, this represents an attempt to better represent the various cultures of the city.

“The division is one of the main characteristics of our unique identity,” he said. “Nicosia is perennially pluralistic and has a significant cultural background with a multitude of archaeological sites, as well as a technological and a modern one.”

For his part, Toumazis said that being a European Capital of Culture will unlock a plethora of possibilities for Nicosia, which will, in turn, attract more visitors.

“Holding the title will enable the city to substantially strengthen its cultural activity through a deep cultural network, as well as reinforce its international perspective,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

Toumazis added that cultural capitals have repeatedly shown what a city, as well as its surrounding area, can achieve in terms of development, social cohesion and inclusion.

“We would have the chance to create new jobs by integrating culture and the arts. We would also have the possibility of restoring ancient sites and monuments,” he said.

“Multicultural Nicosia has all the characteristics that make it ideal for the title. Preparations are already underway, building on the existing cultural forces, so that the capital of Cyprus will also be the cultural capital of Europe in 2030.”