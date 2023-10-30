October 30, 2023

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, chance of mountain rain

Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated light rain mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will rise to 33C in the interior, 31C on the southeast coast, 29C on the remaining coasts and 25C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north- to south-easterly, light, 3 Beaufort, and locally up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough.

In the evening, the weather will be mostly clear with temporarily increased high clouds. Temperatures will drop to 18C in the interior and on the north coast, 20C on the remaining coasts and 13C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly, light, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Tuesday, locally increased clouds are expected to bring isolated afternoon rains or a thunderstorm mainly in the mountains. Temperatures are expected to drop however remaining above average for the season.

On Wednesday and Thursday isolated rains are expected and temperatures will not change appreciably.

