October 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Work of justice ministry to be discussed with party heads

By Source: Cyprus News Agency030
anna procopiou
Justice Minister Anna Koukkides-Procopiou [CNA]

Minister of Justice Anna Procopiou on Monday is to begin a series of meetings with leaders and members of the parliamentary parties.

During the meetings MPs will discuss the scope, action plan, goals and priorities of the ministry of justice and public order for the upcoming months, offering their analyses and exchanging ideas, the announcement by the ministry states.

The goal of the is cooperation with the parliamentary parties for the promotion of important bills concerning three sectors under the auspices of the ministry: justice, public order and human rights.

The first meeting will take place with Dipa head Mario Karoyan and party officials, at 4pm.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Turkish Cypriot ‘transport minister’ runs over pedestrian

Tom Cleaver

Man shot dead in Limassol

Iole Damaskinos

Art of Japan brought to the big screen

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Isotita vows to join low-wage civil servant strike

Iole Damaskinos

Deputy shipping minister to participate in tripartite meeting in Athens

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign