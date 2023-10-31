Larnaca Biennale looks at Architecture and Design

As the third edition of Larnaca Biennale runs until the end of November, it continues to examine the parameters of its theme Home Away from Home through different lenses. The first week of November looks at Architecture and Design with a series of site-specific events, sensory experiences and thought-provoking lectures that relate to the structure, physicality and feelings of Home.

Threads on Home – A lecture series

Continuing the weekly lecture series, Threads on Home led by curator of Larnaca Biennale 2023 Yev Kravt, a talk is coming up on Tuesday night in English. This week’s guest speaker is Dr William Myer, who combines the fields of environment, architecture and design. His lecture will dive into the fascinating field of BioDesign – the emerging practice of integrating biological processes into design and architecture.

Vanishing Homes – Architectural promenades in Larnaca and Limassol

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, a series of free, interactive, guided walks with a focus on the town’s architecture will take place not only in Larnaca but also in Limassol. Organised by NGO Sphere Partners, the Vanishing Homes walks will set off in the afternoon to unveil architectural gems hidden in plain sight, led by architectural historian Prof Sergey Nikitin-Rimsky.

In Larnaca, two events are scheduled where attendees will embark on an enchanting journey to unveil the architectural heritage of Larnaca.

In Limassol, a captivating journey through Cyprus’ dynamic art and architectural landscape will unfold. The Friday night event will commence with Kravt, who will shed light on this year’s Biennale theme then, Sphere Partners will introduce the concept and platform of the new architectural guide. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy refreshing drinks at Limassol Castle yard from where the walk will begin.

The Bricks of Your Home

On Friday and Saturday, Larnaca’s Salt Lake will be the ground of a performance meal which invites participants to gather around a table and explore food culture and their relationship to salt. The events are led by the PLEISURE team’s Kyriacos Christofides, Francesca Mussi and John Mirabel. Participants will join a novel, sensory experience that passes through taste buds to memories and reflections.

The Bricks of Your Home aims to explore and highlight the importance of salt as a primary and necessary element, metaphorically connecting it with people’s food culture to narrate the direct link between the act of eating and home. The event will be orchestrated around a series of special plates located on a set plane, creating a surreal landscape and the guests will eat using bricks as support for the food. The exact location of the event will be revealed upon booking (€30).

To Kouti

The final parallel event of the Larnaca Biennale this week is an alternative, promenade performance of contemporary dance by Fibre Performing Arts. To Kouti is coming up for its second weekend show in a different location. The performances will move through the city of Larnaca, bringing the outdoor, public spaces of the city to life. Audiences are to follow the flow of the performance, wandering through the town’s streets.

Threads on Home – A lecture series

Lecture on bio-design with guest speaker Dr. William Myer. October 31. The Living Room, Larnaca. 7pm. Free. In English

Vanishing Homes

Architectural promenades by SPHERE Partners. November 1 and 2. Meeting point: Rise Street Art Hotel lobby, Larnaca. 6.30pm. November 4. Meeting point: Limassol Castle, Limassol. 6pm. Free. In English. Limited availability. Registrations at www.biennalelarnaca.com/events

The Bricks of Your Home

A performance meal. November 3 and 4. Salt Lake, Larnaca. 3.30pm-5pm. €30. Tickets at www.biennalelarnaca.com/events

To Kouti

Promenade performance of contemporary dance by Fibre Performing Arts. November 4 and 5. Various locations in Larnaca. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. €15. Tickets at www.biennalelarnaca.com/events