November 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver04
peat

In today’s episode, a proposal to establish a humanitarian aid corridor from Cyprus to Gaza was “received positively” by Israel, President Nikos Christodoulides said.

Elsewhere, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said the government is working towards making Cyprus energy independent.

There was also an attempted murder in Nicosia.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

