Work begins on Karma Developers’ SETAI Residences in Limassol

For the past few years, the cosmopolitan city of Limassol has seen impressive growth in the real-estate market, driven by the increasing demand for apartments. Consequently, Karma Developers, with its first residential project in Limassol, is leaving its own mark with SETAI Residences. An investor has a lot to gain from the investment potential of flats with high returns, especially when it comes to rental units, as it brings a steady income with a great rate of returns.
The work related to SETAI Residences has already begun, and the company is ready to deliver the 15 high-quality flats, covering the modern needs of even the most demanding customers, within 16 months.
SETAI Residences is located proximate to My Mall Limassol and the City Of Dreams Mediterranean resort, and features one-, two- and three-bedroom flats, ranging from 64-147 sq.m., all listed as Energy Efficient Class A.
The project provides buyers with a great opportunity to own a flat that will offer an ideal balance of natural beauty and everyday cosmopolitan life at affordable prices.
An ideal investment that stars at design
SETAI Residences stands out for its modern architectural design and minimalist aesthetic, emphasised by a combination of glass, natural cement and strong tones, with its construction aligned with the urban setting.
The strong contrast between the different corners, textures and muted hues of the external walls creates a strong sense of innovation. The fully framed, multi-story structure of the building is surrounded by natural moving lights and living green spaces, offering comfort to its residents.
At the same time, its internal design makes best use of the available space, creating a beautiful and warm atmosphere in every flat.
The strong business activity of multinational companies and their willingness to transfer their headquarters or shops to a safe and investment-friendly destination, such as Limassol, especially in the Port area, where a large part of the labour market is located, is the best proof that SETAI Residences is an ideal investment and a great choice for a main residence.
About KARMA Developers
Karma Developers, with over 38 years of experience in the industry, takes a leading role in shaping the eastern coast of Cyprus, with most projects developed in the area belonging to its portfolio.
The company is characterised by the qualities that make the Cypriot people stand out: hospitality, integrity, humanity and trustworthiness. Emphasising quality, and offering multi-dimensional service experiences to its clients, Karma Developers is adding extra value to each project, developing residential properties with unique designs, high aesthetics and functional templates in the most premium locations.