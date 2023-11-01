November 1, 2023

Kanari hopes Okypy and unions can meet together on collective agreements

Health Minister Popi Kanari

The goal is to find common ground between both sides to reach an agreement on collective labour agreements for employees at the hospitals, Health Minister Popi Kanari said on Tuesday.

Kanari was commenting on the ongoing spat between health labour unions and the state health services organisation (Okypy) over a delay to reach collective agreements with employees, which led to an eight-hour strike last week that shut down state hospitals managed by Okypy.

“My goal is to find common ground between both sides, to correctly negotiate, and find a solution on the issue of collective labour agreements, which have been outstanding for two years,” she said.

On Tuesday, Kanari met with the representatives of the unions.

She added that the purpose is to minimise the gap between Okypy and the unions.

The union’s request for a collective agreement, she said, is legitimate and will occupy discussions in the coming days, “as our goal is to find a solution”.

She added that the unions wish to regulate labour relations through a collective agreement, that they are flexible to discuss points that have been raised, and that they are not negative on the issue of evaluating employees for purposes of development.

She said that she would be meeting with Okypy, and that she hoped next week the two sides could hold a meeting together.

