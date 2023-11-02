November 2, 2023

Trial of Kenan Ayaz to begin in Hamburg on Friday

By Tom Cleaver05
ayaz appeal better
File photo: Supporters of Kenan Ayaz

The trial of Kenan Ayaz, who stands accused of being a member of proscribed terrorist organisation the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK), is set to begin in the German city of Hamburg on Friday.

Kenan is accused of being a member of a “foreign terrorist organisation”. Giorgos Koukoumas, Akel MP and vice chairman of the House Human Rights Committee, will be present in Hamburg to watch the beginning of the trial.

Ayaz was imprisoned in Turkey for 11 years in 1993, before being acquitted. He was later indicted in Turkey in 2010, before coming to Cyprus and being granted refugee status.

He was then arrested in Cyprus in March following the issuance of a European arrest warrant by Germany.

The PKK has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the European Union, Turkey, the United States, and the United Kingdom, among other countries.

