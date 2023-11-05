November 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Lacroix discussed UN buffer zone developments during Cyprus visit

By Source: Cyprus News Agency07
UN Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix had discussions with the leaders of both sides on the island regarding recent developments within the buffer zone and the work of the UN Peacekeeping Force to maintain peace and stability on the island, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric said during a media briefing.

According to PIO on Sunday, Dujarric, during the daily press briefing on Friday said that Lacroix was wrapping up his three-day visit to Cyprus.

He noted that Lacroix had discussions with the leaders of both sides on the island regarding recent developments within the buffer zone and the work of the UN Peacekeeping Force to maintain peace and stability on the island. He also engaged with civil society representatives, including women and youth representatives, he added.

“He also went to the Pyla/Pile plateau and stressed that the implementation of the understanding that was reached recently is essential”, the Spokesperson’s briefing said. He added that Lacroix also visited the Committee on Missing Persons and met with some of its members.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

North ‘falls short’ on preventing human trafficking

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus to respond by days end to Chevron about ‘Aphrodite’ field

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Kalogeropoulos murder suspects remanded for eight days by court

Nikolaos Prakas

Home is where the luxury is: seven premium Cyprus properties

.

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Stark increase in north’s population

Esra Aygin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign