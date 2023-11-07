A new art exhibition in Limassol next week presenting a selection of works by artist Tatiana Brodatch, Love is a Verb, explores the intimate spheres of human existence – love and freedom. Through a series of various media, she depicts intimacy and raw emotions. Her exhibition will be hosted at 125 Space in Limassol from November 14 to December 10.
Her pieces feature male and female figures who become actors in her stories, stripped of their clothes and societal conventions. “When allowing her actors to be seen honestly, without any hindrances,” say organisers, “she manages to capture the essence of vulnerability and strength simultaneously. The viewers then become voyeurs of an undeniable eroticism that becomes the manifesto of icons characterised by a strong sexual identity and body positivity, in a dimension where everyone is free to love.
“With the faces of her figures lacking distinct features, yet bearing piercing gazes, a remarkable connection forms between individuals. This connection unveils the profound introspections, uncertainties and hesitations that inhabit human nature, manifesting in a vivid aura. The contours of the body, flawlessly imperfect, pulsate with an essence so authentic that it breathes life itself.”
Born and raised in Moscow, Brodatch graduated from the Architectural Institute and worked as an architect between Moscow and Milan for 15 years, contributing in the making of award-winning buildings, and published in several magazines of the field. While deeply engaged in her architectural work, she was still looking for a more hands-on way of expressing herself, and thus she embarked on a different artistic journey in 2013 when she started working with plasticine on a side project.
Since then, Brodatch has presented multiple solo shows, has taken part in group exhibitions and collaborated with magazines, as well as fashion and design brands. The artist currently lives and works in Milan and will travel to Cyprus to attend the opening of her exhibition.
Love is a Verb
Solo exhibition by Tatiana Brodatch. November 14-December 10. 125 Space, Limassol. Opening night: 6.30pm. Monday-Saturday: 10am-1pm, 3pm-7.30pm. Sunday: 10am-6pm. Tel: 25-733994. https://www.splash-group.com/125-space