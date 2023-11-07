November 7, 2023

Turkish Cypriot ‘minister’ compared to Super Mario

The 'minister' denied knowledge of the video game character

Turkish Cypriot ‘interior minister’ Dursun Oguz was compared to video game character Super Mario in ‘parliament’ on Tuesday.

The remark was made by opposition party CTP ‘MP’ Fide Kursat, as he is “constantly running, jumping, and landing from ministry to ministry.”

She added, “In short, while trying to collect [ministerial] bonuses, it seems that [Oguz] will fall off a cliff like Super Mario.

“He should be careful not to fall into a dark abyss like Super Mario,” Kursat added.

Oguz has held three ‘ministerial’ positions since the UBP returned to power in 2019, serving on two separate occasions as ‘agriculture minister’, as well as spending two and a half months as ‘finance minister’ between December 2020 and February 2021.

He became ‘interior minister’ in August.

In his own speech to ‘parliament’, Oguz responded that “I have never heard of Super Mario and have not played the game.”

“I have no political ambition,” he added.

