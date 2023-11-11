November 11, 2023

Pro-Palestine protest begins in Nicosia

The beginning of a pro-Palestine protest at Eleftheria Square

The latest in a series of pro-Palestine protests began at Nicosia’s Eleftheria Square on Saturday afternoon.

Protesters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, and end to the blockade on food, water, and fuel to the people of Gaza, and for the European Union to cut its arms and economic support for Israel.

The first images from the protest suggest around 200 people are present.

