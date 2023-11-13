Top Crypto picks for November: A closer look at Pepe ($PEPE), The Sandbox ($SAND), and GalaxyFox ($GFOX)

Meme coins and gaming tokens have seen explosive price growth during the ongoing cryptocurrency market rally in November. Analysts have picked three coins as the best cheap crypto coin to buy for this month. They are: Pepe, The Sandbox, and Galaxy Fox ($GFOX). Let’s find out why they’re among analysts’ top picks.

Galaxy Fox ($GFOX); A gaming project that’s worth your time

Apart from Pepe and The Sandbox, Galaxy Fox is also one of the best cryptocurrency investments in November. Galaxy Fox is currently in the presale stage and is one of the best ICOs in the market. While other investors are wondering what is the best crypto to invest in, top traders are already stacking up $GFOX tokens.

You might be wondering what Galaxy Fox is. Let’s find out. Galaxy Fox is a fun meme coin and play-to-earn project that promises gamers lots of rewards. To start with, there is an exciting web3 runner game where you can play and earn $GFOX tokens. Purchasing Galaxy Fox NFTs will boost your chances of winning by giving you special abilities and capabilities throughout the game.

Game assets are another source of income, and they are given away at the conclusion of every season. It is possible to convert these assets into $GFOX coins. Luckily, $GFOX tokens are one of the best cheap crypto coin to buy as it is priced at just $0.00066.

Besides NFTs, you can also earn passive income each month by staking your $GFOX tokens. Besides, staking is one of the best ways to earn passive income through cryptocurrencies in 2023. Currently, analysts predict a 450% price increase for the presale stage, making it the best meme coin to buy now.

Pepe ($PEPE) soared during the October rally

Pepe ($PEPE), the frog-themed meme coin, rose to stardom in early 2023 as it soared to a peak of $0.000004354. Soon, however, the price of Pepe coin crashed back down to earth. Fortunately, Pepe joined other meme coins in a crypto rally that swept across the crypto market in October.

During the last week of October, $PEPE saw a 60% price rise to $0.0000012. This feat made Pepe crypto one of the top gainers at the time. This jump was sparked by speculations of a spot Bitcoin ETF launch and Bitcoin’s rise to the $35k level.

As of November, Pepe’s price dropped to $0.000001142. Although $PEPE is no longer the best cheap crypto coin to buy right now, analysts have forecasted a price increase to $0.00000135 in the coming weeks.

The Sandbox ($SAND) pumps 10%

The Sandbox price also increased along with the crypto market in October. $SAND broke above the $0.3322 resistance level as a result. Afterward, bulls continued their price rally and smashed more resistance levels. Furthermore, the price of $SAND increased and attempted to touch the resistance level of $0.3694.

$SAND bulls lost momentum and began to ease off of their gains. In November, sandbox bulls are back. The Sandbox token surged beyond the resistance levels of $0.3694 and $0.3750 as of November 6th, trading at $0.386905.

On the daily and weekly charts, this indicates a gain of 4.0% and 10.1%, respectively. Analysts \have predicted that prices will rise to the $0.40 level if Sandbox technical indicators remain bullish.

