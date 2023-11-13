November 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Unficyp marks deaths of UN workers in Gaza

By Jean Christou023
un flag half mast
head of Unficyp Colin Stewart at the ceremony on Monday

United Nations personnel, including Unficyp in Cyprus, observed a minute’s silence on Monday to honour the more than 100 employees killed in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began last month as UN flags flew at half-mast.

At the UN headquarters inside the Nicosia airport, a solemn ceremony was held, led by UN Special Representative to Cyprus Colin Stewart and attended by military personnel.

According to Reuters, staff at UN offices in Geneva bowed their heads as a candle was lit in memory of the 101 employees of UN Palestinian refugee agency (Unrwa) killed in the Israeli assault on Gaza.

“This is the highest number of aid workers killed in the history of our organisation in such a short time,” said Tatiana Valovaya, director-general of the United Nations in Geneva.

“We are gathered here today, united in this very symbolic location, to pay respect to our brave colleagues who sacrificed their lives while serving under the United Nations flag.”

Unrwa has said that some staff members were killed while queuing for bread while others were killed along with their families in their homes in Israel’s aerial and ground war against Hamas in response to the Oct. 7 cross-border mass killings by the Islamist group.

Besides Gaza, the next most deadly conflict for UN aid workers was Nigeria in 2011 when a suicide bomber attacked their Abuja office during an Islamist insurgency, killing 46.

Israel blames Hamas for civilian deaths in densely populated Gaza, saying the group uses the population as human shields. Hamas denies the charge.

“I would like to say that we are really facing very challenging times for multilateralism, for the world,” Valovaya said. “But the United Nations is more relevant than ever.”

Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, Unrwa provides public services including schools, healthcare and aid. Many of Unrwa’s 5,000 staff working in Gaza are Palestinian refugees themselves.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Hourly paid game wardens going on strike on hunting day

Jean Christou

Nicosia lawyer swindled millions out of clients

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus startups vie for funding of up to €119,999 — pre-seed programme sees record interest

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Shows to binge after Blue Eye Samurai

Constantinos Psillides

Humanitarian corridor the focus of Cyprus at EC meeting

Jonathan Shkurko

Hospital waste pilot programme sees improvement for public health

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign