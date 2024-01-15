January 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Delays to Covid treatment drugs

By Nikolaos Prakas00
pax

A batch of the anti-viral Covid-19 medication, Paxlovid, will be delivered to Cyprus within the next 24 hours, an announcement from the health ministry said on Monday, after there were delays in the shipment.

According to the ministry, the shipment was meant to arrive on Sunday, but this was not possible due to issues abroad.

In the EU, Paxlovid is indicated for the treatment of Covid‑19 in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe Covid‑19.

Previously, the ministry had announced that Paxlovid can be prescribed by GPs, virologists, lung doctors, haematologists, oncologists, cardiologists, kidney doctors, neurologists and other specialists.

People with Covid-19 can get Paxlovid only at the general hospital pharmacies across the island, and not at their local chemist.

Side effects include changes in sense of taste, diarrhoea, high blood pressure and muscle pain.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

