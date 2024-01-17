January 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus

OPAP chief executive leaves post

By Staff Reporter02
opap

OPAP Cyprus announced the departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Dimitris Aletraris, effective as of January 16, 2024.

Management duties in the gaming company will be performed by Alexandros Davos, Chief Commercial Officer of OPAP Cyprus.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Demand for loans declines in third quarter of ‘23

Souzana Psara

Off-season training plan for hotel staff

Souzana Psara

No room for tolerance: AG on Paphos attack (Update 2)

Jonathan Shkurko

Covid drug to be immediately shipped from Greece

Tom Cleaver

UK’s Cameron sinks Cyprus’ Gaza aid initiative

Andria Kades

The psychology of dark web users: Exploring motivations and behaviours

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign