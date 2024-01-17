Today’s weather: Partly cloudy with showers, winds

January 17, 2024

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with local showers or an isolated thunderstorm expected. In the late afternoon the weather is expected to clear up. Temperatures will rise to 18C in the interior and the coasts and 6C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be south-westerly to westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort and on the coast moderate to strong, up to 5 Beaufort. later they will turn south-easterly to south-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. 

Overnight partial cloud cover is expected with temperatures dropping to 9C inland, 12C on the south and east coasts, 14C on the west and north coasts, and 2C in the higher mountains. Winds will be variable, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. Frost is expected in the mountains.

On Thursday, increased clouds will be observed expected to bring afternoon showers, mainly in the mountains. Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Thursday, to fluctuate above average for the season, with no significant change anticipated for Friday and Saturday.

