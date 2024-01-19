January 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver08
In today’s episode, police chief Stelios Papatheodorou proposed the deployment of armed police on the streets.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot conscientious objector Mustafa Hurben was handed a small fine for his refusal to complete his military duties.

Elsewhere, Antonis Antoniou of the Giovani Group plead not guilty to the charges he faces regarding the golden passports scandal.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

