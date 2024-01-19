New exhibitions in Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos

The island’s artistic scene welcomes emerging and established creators this winter as they showcase their work in art exhibitions. Some are ongoing, others are to be added to the cultural calendar shortly and all display different expressions of art.
This Saturday, Nyx Hotel in Limassol will present Constantinos Cisse Christofi’s exhibition Woman Through My Eyes. Portraits dedicated to women and vibrant paintings make up the exhibition which will open at 5pm. Running until February 29, part of the proceeds raised will be donated to the Pancyprian Leukemia Association ZOI. The Paphos-based tattoo artist will present his exhibition again in the summer, adding both to the local art scene and the charitable cause.
In Larnaca, a photography exhibition is currently on at the Larnaca Municipal Gallery. The works in When the Beautiful Past Meets the Tragic Present are by Anastasios Demetriades who exhibits his images until February 9.
As February rolls in, a group exhibition will open at Technopolis 20 in Paphos titled The Power of Unity. The exhibition will support the Friends’ Hospice Paphos, which provides palliative care to the terminally ill. The one-day showcase will feature artwork from a variety of artists who have found a home in Cyprus. Together, Anastasia Krivenko, Ilona Za Kuzniatsova, Vladimir Ponomarev, Anton Kushaev, Iryna Manukovska, Ksenia Kudasova and Natalia Fedoseykina explore themes of transformation, unity and diversity. During the event on February 7, jazz singer Daria Savina will perform, adding a musical touch to the artwork.
