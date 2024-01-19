January 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided IslandFeatured

‘Turkish Cypriots must recognise their homeland is the Republic of Cyprus’

By Tom Cleaver00
Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou in Panayia
Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou in Panayia

Turkish Cypriots must “recognise that their homeland is the Republic of Cyprus”, Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou said on Friday.

Speaking at an event marking the name day of Cyprus’ first President Archbishop Makarios III in Panayia, the village of his birth, Panayiotou said that “by recognising that their homeland is the Republic of Cyprus, [the Turkish Cypriots] will be able to free themselves from and wean themselves off Turkish control.”

He added that Turkey is “attempting to determine and decide” for itself who can take positions of leadership within the Turkish Cypriot community.

He went on to praise Makarios for “daring to continue down the path of realism, distinguishing the ideal from the possible, and daring to proceed with the historic compromise of federation, in the same way that the great leaders of Hellenism knew how to demand, but also knew when they needed to compromise.”

Makarios and late Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash agreed that a solution to the Cyprus problem would be found on the basis of a bicommunal and federal model in 1977, two and a half years after the former had rejected the idea in October 1974.

Speaking on the Cyprus problem as it is today, Panayiotou said, “unfortunately, despite the efforts made by everyone, including Presidents of the Republic of Cyprus, the occupation continues.”

He said that the situation has remained as it is “not because we are doing something wrong, but because Turkey is still remaining consistent and unwavering in its expansionist policy.”

“For this reason, we should not be drawn in the direction of division or think that either today or historically, we bear responsibility for the occupation of our country,” he said.

He added, “the strength of the economy is necessary for the continuation of our fight against the occupation.”

In addition, he said, “we must focus on those who depend on us, the unity between us, the building of trust with the Turkish Cypriot community.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

E-Justice system crash prompts Bar Association concerns

Jean Christou

Inmates at Cyprus’ central prison launch hunger strike

Tom Cleaver

Turkish Cypriot footballer makes history with Omonia debut

Tom Cleaver

Iranian stripped of residence rights after selling north properties

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus Mail announcement

Staff Reporter

Away fans banned from football matches

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign